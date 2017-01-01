Our publications have moved, but this is still the home of Strategic Transactions.

The most trusted and reliable source for analyzing and tracking health care deals.

Not all deals are the same. Rely on the pioneer in deal making intelligence – Strategic Transactions for analyzing and tracking healthcare deals. With over 20 years of global M&A, financing, and alliance activity – Strategic Transactions is the premium source that top pharmaceutical firms, PLUS leaders in medical devices, diagnostics, finance, and consulting turn to for the best available intelligence for deals in the industry. Already a subscriber? Click on Deals or Companies to view the most recent content.

What can a subscription to Strategic Transactions do for you?

Confidently and accurately inform your own deal structuring with relevant, comparable deals



Value your own and you partners’ drug candidates with reliable data



Find and profile potential partners and/or acquisition candidates



Monitor your competition

Strategic Transactions is updated daily and includes regular alerts, and fully exportable deal data, plus time-saving links to key filings and documents, and additional analysis from our other publications. Learn more about Strategic Transactions, and sign up for a free demonstration.